A Laurel woman who struck and killed a man with her vehicle on 16th Avenue then fled the scene on Saturday night is out of jail after posting bond.
Deja Lindsey, 22, turned herself in at the Laurel Police Department on Monday morning then made her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court that day. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Judge Kyle Robertson set her bond at $5,000. She was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center at 2:25 p.m. and released less than three hours later, according to jail records.
The man she killed has been identified as 51-year-old Roland Taylor. He was crossing the roadway in the 100 block of 16th Avenue, near Taco Bell, just before 9 p.m. Saturday. Taylor was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth.
Lt. Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department was investigating the case.
Police officials said that the woman probably wouldn’t have been charged with a crime if she had stayed on the scene after striking the man because initial indications were that the incident was just a tragic accident. Leaving the scene of an accident that results in the death of someone is a felony that is punishable by five to 20 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.