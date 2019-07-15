Parrish: Attorneys attempting to delay again for ‘political purposes,’ fundraising
The dueling documents in a case dubbed “The Misdemeanor of the Century” did an abrupt about-face, and attorney J. Ronald Parrish is calling out his opponents because of it.
Attorneys for Sheriff Alex Hodge and the Humane Society of the United States are asking Circuit Judge Dal Williamson to delay his ruling in Col. David and Mary Ellen Sennes’ civil suit until their misdemeanor animal cruelty case has been resolved in Jones County Justice Court.
In February, the same attorneys filed paperwork in justice court to delay the case there “pending the outcome of the Circuit Court action,” according to an exhibit filed by Parrish, who is the Sennes’ attorney.
The latest legal wrangling shows that the “Defendants are getting apprehensive,” Parrish wrote in his reply to Hodge and HSUS attorneys’ motion for a stay in the civil case for their clients’ seizure of the Sennes’ five personal pets during a raid on their Lyon Ranch Road property in July 2018.
Hodge and HSUS “have a vested interest in (the Sennes’) prosecution and conviction,” Parrish wrote — the sheriff for “political reasons” and HSUS because it has “used the misfortune of the (Sennes) to fundraise off of them.”
Hodge is seeking a fourth term in office and the primary elections are in three weeks, on Aug. 6.
The HSUS website describes the case as a “large scale animal cruelty seizure” on its website and it is “factually inaccurate,” Parrish wrote, adding that is “in keeping with their misrepresentations in numerous lawsuits, as evidenced by their 2014 contribution of $5.7 million to a settlement of $15.75 million in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act lawsuit in which they were co-defendants.”
In support of the motion for a stay of the civil case, attorney Autumn Breeden of the law firm Phelps Dunbar in Gulfport wrote, “A stay is necessary to allow the criminal proceedings to resolve before adjudicating the Plaintiffs’ entitlement to possession of the animals at issue in the criminal proceedings.”
She offered three reasons for delaying the civil case until the criminal matter is resolved:
• The sheriff’s department and HSUS “are not themselves parties to the criminal proceedings” in the seizure of nearly 90 animals from the Sennes’ property last July, Breeden wrote. “ … however, both participated in the underlying seizure, and due to their role, they may be called to provide testimony or other evidence in the criminal matter.”
• In the civil suit, Parrish and the Sennes are “actively attempting to raise additional theories of law,” — challenging the constitutionality of the animal cruelty statute they were charged under, the jurisdiction of the Justice Court and the validity of the search warrant. All have “serious implications for the criminal proceeding” and “could be resolved by the criminal court before proceeding with the civil suit.”
• The outcome of the criminal trial “could effectively dispose of all or significant portions of this civil case,” Breeden wrote. “A conviction of the Plaintiffs in the criminal matter could also be dispositive of this matter.”
She concluded: “Allowing the criminal proceedings to be resolved first will ensure that neither the prosecution nor the defense will be prejudiced in Plaintiffs’ criminal trial … the path forward in the civil case will likely be cleared by the criminal court’s rulings …”
Parrish offered five points in his reply to the defendants’ request:
• The Jones County Justice Court “is a court inferior to the Circuit Court,” he noted.
• If the criminal case against the Sennes “were to result in an unjust and outrageous conviction,” at some point in the (appeals) process, the criminal case would come before (circuit court),” he wrote. “The Court addressing the issues now rather than later is the common sense thing to do. This Court’s ruling on issue(s) of law is binding on the Jones County Justice Court, not the other way around.”
• The circuit court’s decisions on constitutionality and the validity of the actions of the JCSD, “which includes the actions of his lackey de facto deputies” from HSUS “are binding on the Jones County Justice Court. Depending on the ruling of this Court, there may be no criminal case to try against the Plaintiffs because there will be no admissible evidence. Apparently, Defendants are getting apprehensive.”
• HSUS and Hodge are trying to delay the proceedings because they have “a vested interest” in the outcome of the case, with the animal-rights organization raising money by using images of the seized animals on its website and Hodge in a heated political race.
• The criminal case has “already been stayed pending this Court’s ruling in the civil case,” Parrish wrote, and he included a copy of a letter, dated Feb. 1, 2019, from the Sennes’ other attorney, Scott Schwartz of Hattiesburg, to the Jones County Justice Court Clerk “confirming the stay of the criminal case pending action in this Court.”
The stay was, “naturally and to their credit,” with the concurrence of county prosecutor Brad Thompson, Hodge and HSUS’ attorneys and presiding Justice Court Judge Billie Graham, Parrish wrote.
Both the motion and Parrish’s reply were filed in the Jones County circuit clerk’s office last week. The file for the year-old misdemeanor case has grown to more than 600 pages.
