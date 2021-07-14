Long history with law enforcement includes standoffs, domestic violence
A Rustin man with an explosive history with local law enforcement is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Daniel Hodge, 36, was charged with sexual battery and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday morning, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said. He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court that afternoon, where Judge David Lyons set his bond at $5,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the accuser or her family.
Hodge was accused of “inappropriately touching” a 13-year-old family acquaintance back in January at his residence on Jesse Byrd Road. The girl was taken to the coast for a forensic interview with a child specialist and Hodge was charged based on the expert’s findings.
Authorities had been on the lookout for Hodge for a few months because the address on file was invalid, Carter said.
“We found out he was working at Howard Industries, so we got his schedule and were able to pick him up,” Carter said.
The girl reportedly told Hodge to stop, but he forced himself on her, and the charge — sexual battery — means that there was penetration, Carter said. If convicted, Hodge faces up to life in prison.
The girl and other family members had been at Hodge’s house shooting fireworks for New Year’s when the incident occurred, Carter said.
Hodge had another high-profile encounter with law enforcement during a fireworks display for the Fourth of July in 2016. He was charged with felony child abuse and assault after a five-hour standoff at his home on Trace Road in the Sharon Community. One of the JCSD’s armored vehicles was used to breach a door and rescue a 4-year-old boy and take Hodge and Megan Fuentes into custody.
The JCSD went there in response to a call that Hodge was running around outside the house with no clothes on, and when Hodge’s parents tried to take the toddler next door to their home, a fight ensued. When they called the JCSD, Hodge barricaded himself, his then-girlfriend and the child in the home.
Court files show that they were charged with aggravated domestic violence — Hodge for knocking out some of his father’s teeth and Fuentes for striking Hodge’s mother in the eye with an unknown object — but the charges were later reduced to a misdemeanor and handled in Jones County Justice Court.
Hodge was out on bond for charges of dealing stolen firearms at the time of the standoff. He had a shorter standoff with the JCSD several years before that.
He was arrested in September 2013 after deputies found a young woman he had been with naked and duct-taped to a tree.
He had several run-ins for lesser infractions, too, and he was known to run from deputies. That’s why the JCSD didn’t tip him off by asking for the public’s help finding him, Carter said. Hodge hasn’t been in trouble with local law enforcement in the last few years, Carter added.
