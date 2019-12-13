The Jones County Garbage Service will not pick up trash on Wednesday, Dec. 25 nor Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observation of Christmas and New Year’s Day. The garbage service will pick up the Wednesday routes on Dec. 23 (the Monday before Christmas), Dec. 30 (the Monday after Christmas) and Jan. 6 (Monday after New Year). The regular Wednesday route will resume on Jan. 8.
