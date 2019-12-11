Editor’s note: This story originally ran with the wrong day of the event.
The Renaissance Holiday Tour of Homes will feature houses with history and houses that have new-found fame. The Laurel and Jones County Council of Garden Clubs is hosting the tour of four homes in historic downtown Laurel from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Tickets are $10 per person and are being sold at Patina’s in downtown Laurel and the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. Refreshments will be served in the lobby of the museum during tour hours.
The tour will feature the following:
• Randy Jackson’s home at 723 North 6th Ave., which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places;
• Judi Holifield’s home, 624 West 7th St., which was featured on Season 3 of HGTV’s hit show “Home Town;”
• Mr. and Mrs. Russ Griffin’s home, 746 North 4th Ave., which was featured on Season 2 of “Home Town;”
• Glandiflora, Dr. Hugh and Carolyn Stancill’s home at 705 North 5th Ave., which is Laurel’s newest boutique bed-and-breakfast.
