Jacob Holifield of Laurel, an economics/mathematics major, was among the more than 70 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2023 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university’s highest academic award.

The honorees were recognized for their achievements with a dinner at The Inn at Ole Miss and a ceremony at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.