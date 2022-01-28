Another suspect accused of stealing disabled vet’s pickup
It wasn’t a Hollywood ending for a suspect who was wanted by the Jones County.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators have captured wanted grand larceny suspect Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall after a traffic stop and short foot chase.
Sumrall was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by JCSD investigators at the intersection of Highway 84 West and Highway 28 West Friday morning. He fled on foot before being chased down by JCSD investigators, who could run a lot faster than Hollywood could, according to a press release from the JCSD.
“Hollywood’s run from justice didn’t last very long,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Now he gets to spend time in the Jones County Adult Detention Center contemplating his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.”
The driver, Michael Joe Smallwood, 51, and his Superman act were no match for investigators from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, who ran him down after he fled on foot during a traffic stop at Highway 84 West and Highway 28 late Friday morning.
Michael Joe Smallwood, 51, is wanted for stealing a 2020 Ford F150 from an unidentified disabled veteran on Jan. 15.
The vehicle was placed on the FBI's National Crime Information Center database, making it known to law enforcement agencies nationwide that it was stolen. On Jan. 26, a Wiggins police officer who on was on patrol located the pickup abandoned in a parking lot. The vehicle was recovered and the owner notified so that he could arrange to retrieve it.
“It is a crime to take someone's vehicle, and an awful experience for the crime victim,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a press release asking for the public’s help locating the suspect. “Taking the vehicle from someone who honorably served our country in the United States military and helped protect our freedoms is especially despicable."
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smallwood is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). “We need your information, not your name,” Berlin said.
