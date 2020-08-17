Moselle man blames Jesus for crashing pickup into father's home
•
A Moselle man blamed Jesus after he crashed a pickup into his father’s house, but it probably had more to do with the bath salts he was on, prosecutors said.
Jordan Tyler Everett, 28, pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to felony malicious mischief and received a suspended sentence for time served, which was almost a year.
Everett admitted to driving a Chevrolet Silverado into the porch at his father’s home on Sellers Road in February 2019, and when he got out of the vehicle, he said, “Jesus made me do it,” District Attorney Tony Buckley said.
It was later learned that Everett was high on bath salts at the time of the incident. He was credited with serving 338 days in the Jones County Adult Detention Center and was released, but he will be on post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections for three years and will have to participate in the court’s community service program.
He was also ordered to pay court fees and fines of $7,278.02 — $5,850.52 of which is restitution to his father Talmage Everett for the cost of replacing the porch and damage to the home.
In a separate case, 20-year-old Zachary T. Lacaze pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after he posted the weapon for sale on SnapChat. The Browning shotgun had been stolen from a residence on Highway 590 last September, Buckley said.
Lacaze was arrested and served 198 days in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was released for time served but he was ordered to serve three years on post-release supervision under MDOC and participate in the court’s community service program.
He was also ordered to pay fees and fines of $2,327.5, which includes $400 in restitution to Scott Collins.
Public defender Patrick Pacific represented Everett and Lacaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.