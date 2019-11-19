A Rustin family’s home burned on Friday night, but their pet pig was able to escape the flames.
Homeowner Christina Whigham was sleeping around 10:30 when she woke up, struggling to breathe. When she left the bedroom, she discovered that the stove was on fire and the flames were spreading in the kitchen.
Firefighters from Rustin, Sandersville, Powers, M&M and Glade were dispatched to 10 Dalla Brownlee Road, off Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road, and when they arrived, part of the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Firefighters performed an interior attack and quickly got the fire extinguished. The home sustained major damage.
Whigham escaped the blaze unharmed, as did the family's potbellied pig. Whigham's two teenage daughters were not home when the fire started. No injuries were reported.
Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.