The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will bid farewell to “Home Town” — temporarily — with a downtown block party all day Monday.
The hit television show that airs on HGTV was picked up earlier this year for a fourth season, a remarkable feat for creators and hosts Ben and Erin Napier, who are scheduled to be in attendance Monday.
The chamber, along with Laurel Main Street, the Laurel Mercantile, RTR Media and Visit Mississippi, is saying goodbye to the third season and inviting everyone to fill downtown Monday.
“Many downtown Laurel merchants and restaurants plan to have extended operating hours for this special night and several food and beverage trucks will provide a variety of dining opportunities,” the chamber wrote in an email. “This is an outside event that will be held rain or shine. This is also a celebration of the renewal of ‘Home Town’ for a fourth season that will include 16 new episodes coming in 2020.”
Monday’s event will begin at noon with reruns of “Home Town” seasons 1 and 2 being shown on the big wall at the Mercantile on the corner of Oak and Front streets.
From noon to 4 p.m., the Downtown Laurel Art Walk will feature approximately 30 artists scattered throughout downtown businesses doing live demonstrations and selling their work.
From 6-8 p.m., pre-show entertainment, live music from Hurricane Munn and the Forecasters, homeowner interviews, giveaways and VIP interviews will be conducted. Businesses will stay open late on Monday.
The party culminates at 8 p.m. with the showing of the 13th and final episode of the season.
RTR media teased the final episode this way: “It’s a big week on ‘Home Town,’ as Ben and Erin search for the perfect downtown home for a dear friend and her son. As they bring new life to an old house, they get to show off some of the many talented artists in Laurel. There is so much laughter — this may be the funniest episode yet — and even a few tears!”
For more information, contact the Jones County Chamber of Commerce at 601-649-3031, email amandar@edajones.com or visit www.jonescounty.com.
