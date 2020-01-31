Home Town folks: 'Clean the drains'

By Mark Thornton
A couple who moved to Laurel after seeing the city featured on “Home Town” now want the city to spend a little time and money on them.
Nancy and Joe Brown moved from the Washington, D.C., area to The City Beautiful last year to raise their great-grandchildren here, she told the Laurel City Council during the Citizens’ Forum portion of the meeting.
“We bought a house on Gen. Pershing Street for a rental … and fixed it up,” she said.
While the work was being done, a neighbor asked the Browns if they realized that the property was prone to flooding, she said. They had not been made aware of that, she told the council.
“They said it was because the drains stop up in that area,” she said.
The rules of the Citizens’ Forum don’t allow council members to have a back-and-forth dialog with speakers, City Council President Tony Thaxton explained to her. It’s just a time for people to be heard on matters pertaining to the city.
“We have invested in this city,” Mrs. Brown said. “We’ve bought two houses and two trucks … all we’re asking is for you to check the drains for debris. We’re asking you to invest back in us.”
Their plans for earning income with the investment property are on hold while they find out more about the property and the potential for problems there.
“How in good conscience can we rent that house to someone knowing that it may flood when it rains?” she asked. “There are four drains (around the property). If they’re working properly, it shouldn’t be an issue.”
The purchase price of the house was $30,000, Mrs. Brown said.
“We hope our great-grandchildren stay here,” she said. “We love this town.”
Mayor Johnny Magee went outside of the meeting room to talk to the Browns and get some information from them before returning in a few minutes.
Last year, state Sen. Juan Barnett announced that he had secured $650,000 in state money to work on the ongoing flooding problems in the Queensburg Community. The city has also applied for several grants to help with the problem, including a $2 million FEMA grant last year.
In another matter, the mayor and council once again rejected all bids for demolition of the old Gibson’s building on Sawmill Road after going behind closed doors in executive session for a few minutes. No explanation was given. The low bid of $99,500 was submitted by J&A Excavation of Mize and the high bid of $296,500 was submitted by Bush Construction.
The council was barely operating with a quorum, with Councilmen George Carmichael, Stacy Comegys, Anthony Page and Thaxton in attendance. Rev. Jason Capers and Tony Wheat were absent. Travares Comegys was elected Beat 5 Supervisor and his seat will be filled by special election, which is set for Feb. 11.
In other business, the council:
• “Gratefully accepted” property at 501 Cross St., that was donated by Doris E. Parker;
• Decreased the mileage rate from 58 cents to 57.5 cents per mile for city employees traveling in their personal vehicles on city business. That amount is the same as federal employees.
The council set a public hearing for Feb.18 for the owners of the following properties that the Inspection Department has deemed unclean and a public menace:
• 158 South Meridian Ave., L.C. McCullum;
• 827 North 13th Ave., Zone Properties LLC;
• 121 East Kingston St., Charles and Penny Reed
The council agreed unanimously to allow the city to demolish and/or clean the following properties and bill the owner:
• 1919 Susie B. Ruffin, TFW Consultants and Management Services;
• 835 East 18th St., Lucille Wright Estate/Middleton Green.
