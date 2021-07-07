Three downtown businesses considering closing because of construction, owner tells council
An improvement that is designed to promote the flow of traffic is instead impeding it to parts of downtown, and some businesses are suffering, one owner told the Laurel City Council.
“No one can get to my business,” said Mike Smith, owner of Office Products, just off the roundabout that is being rebuilt at Central and 5th avenues.
With the influx of “Home Town” tourists, he sometimes had as many as 80 customers per day, he told the council. But on a recent day, he had a total of three.
What was even more disconcerting, he said, was when he walked around the construction site and saw that was the same as the number of workers — three.
“A crew should be out there … get on the project and do it,” he said. “We have multiple business owners suffering. This needs to be as quick and painless as possible.”
Business at Bella Bella is down 80 percent and business at Sweet Somethings is down 60 percent, Smith told the council.
“We’ve got three businesses talking about closing,” he said. “We look forward to the finished product, but we’ve got to survive this first.”
Smith said that business owners were told that one lane of traffic would remain open throughout the construction, but that hasn’t happened. He was speaking during the Citizens’ Forum of the council
meeting, and the rules don’t allow for any response by officials.
After the meeting, Mayor Johnny Magee said that an engineer who was at a meeting with downtown business owners didn’t recall promising that a lane of traffic would be open at all times. But he did explain the delays and make an offer to help.
“When you dig up a street, you never know what you’re going to find,” Magee said. “We have run into some issues.”
There’s a main water line that’s down under the middle of Central Avenue and they’re working to get it replaced so work can continue, he said. There was also a sewer problem that had to be repaired at the end of Central Avenue, where Pasta Bella recently opened.
Chris Albritton Construction was awarded the project at a cost of $1,265,830 in December. The roundabout is being realigned and landscape planters, pedestrian crosswalks and lighting are being added. The majority of the funding ($868,740) is coming from a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant.
The deadline for completion is November, and the contractor has to pay $500 per day in damages if it’s late, Magee said. In the meantime, he offered help and hope for the people who have businesses downtown.
“If you have a business and are having trouble, give us a call,” Magee said. “If we have to shuttle people from another parking lot to your front door, we will.
“I know it’s crazy inconvenient right now, but it’s going to be worth it.”
