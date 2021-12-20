If you see Ben Napier standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona while wife Erin cruises by in a flat-bed Ford, they’re not reenacting a classic Eagles song, and they definitely won’t be taking it easy.
No, they’ll be there for another segment in their small-town renaissance movement that’s swept from Laurel to Wetumpka, Ala., and now heads west, north and east — and to points in between — for the spinoff “Home Town Kickstart.”
The stars of the HGTV show “Home Town” and other top network personalities will lend their skills to the people of Buffalo, Wyo.; Cornwall, N.Y.; La Grange, Ky.; Thomaston, Ga.; Minden, La. and Winslow. All were identified as towns that could use a boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts. The Napiers will bring the concept of their popular “Home Town Takeover” show that wowed folks in Wetumpka to those six small towns in order to give them a much-needed fresh start in “Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE,” which is scheduled to premiere in 2022.
“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for ‘Home Town,’ and we've seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” Ben Napier said. “Now, with help from HGTV, we're going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”
During Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE, HGTV will utilize some of its biggest stars to activate a three-pronged mission for each town. The plan is to refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will forever change the lives of everyone in the town. In addition, PEOPLE magazine will share the unique stories of each town and its most intriguing people.
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) are among the network’s popular experts who, supported by the Napiers, will lead three projects in each town.
“We see the positive impact of this small-town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin Napier said. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we've learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”
Selected from the thousands of submissions HGTV originally received for the hit series Home Town Takeover, the six towns in Home Town Kickstart will benefit from the expertise of the popular network stars and, through added visibility in PEOPLE, may secure more support as they work to rejuvenate their towns.
“The staggering success and positive impact of ‘Home Town Takeover’ showed us that the idea of small town revitalization resonates with America,” said Jane Latman, president, of HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. Dan Wakeford, editor-in-chief at PEOPLE, said, “PEOPLE's audience aligns perfectly with HGTV's viewers. We are thrilled to highlight stories about everyday heroes working towards positive change in their communities.”
HGTV will premiere a new season of its flagship series “Home Town” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. The series, which attracted more than 31 million viewers during the last season, follows the Napiers as they renovate homes in their own hometown of Laurel.
The Home Town franchise also includes the Discovery+ original series, “Home Town: Ben's Workshop,” which returns to the streamer for a second season Sunday, Dec. 19. “Home Town,” “Home Town Takeover,” “Home Town: Ben's Workshop” and “Home Town Kickstart Presented By PEOPLE” are all produced by RTR Media.
