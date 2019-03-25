Bush Dairy Road looks better and brighter thanks to the newly renovated home done by HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier for last week’s episode of “Home Town.”
Community Bank hosted an open house on Tuesday afternoon for homeowner Alise Mathews. With a newly renovated bathroom and spacious backyard with a view, Mathews now calls Bush Dairy Road her new home.
“My favorite part of the house is the kitchen. I spend a lot of time cooking and baking,” said Mathews. “All the tiny details Erin put into making this kitchen perfect for me was incredible. From the stencil work on the wood (her favorite part of the entire home) to the functionality of the stove in the island, the kitchen is perfect and ideal for entertaining friends.”
Mathews’ overall budget was $75,000 — and $62,500 of that went to renovations after she paid $12,500 for the tiny house that was in need of plenty of TLC. It was the lowest budget ever on an episode of “Home Town,” and the Napiers and their crew were up to the challenge. The house had to have new HVAC, electrical and plumbing, as well as all the cosmetic upgrades that were shown on TV.
“I genuinely had no idea how they would save the bathroom since I had a difficult time envisioning how they would relocate the shower and make the space functional and beautiful,” Mathews said. “They completely blew me away with the bathroom! It’s the perfect size, with so much storage space.”
Mathews moved in to her new home just three days after she received her keys on Dec. 15.
“I’m the type of person who doesn’t like making decisions, so being able to have professionals come in and renovate a house for me was the ideal situation,” Mathews said.
Being part of the revitalization of Laurel was a priority to Mathews, so she was eager to find an older home and bring it back to life inside and out.
“I was prepared to purchase a majority of the furniture used for staging. My must-keep was my custom-designed couch from Lott Furniture. I do not think people in Laurel realize how special Lott Furniture is to our downtown,” Matthews said. “The best part is how close I am to town and the property the house sits on. I truly believe I have the best of both worlds because I can get to downtown in 7-8 minutes, but I have the space to enjoy nature.”
Matthews hosted friends for Christmas a week after moving in as her first official gathering in her new home.
“We had a wine night, catching up, because everyone was in town for the holidays,” Mathews said. “It was so special and exciting to have my home ready for the holidays.”
Mathews and fellow West Jones grad Sara Beth Stevens, who was also featured on the show, have been friends since they were 3 years old, so to be able to share a glimpse of their friendship to the world was an important part of filming for Mathews.
“I was extremely nervous to see myself on TV, but with my friends and family by my side, it was fun,” she said. “For anyone who is thinking about doing the show, I would say go for it. You can’t ask for a better experience or group of people to trust with a renovation.
“Ben and Erin take so much time to make sure your house is the style you would want, not what they want. When I walked in, I couldn’t believe how much the home expressed my personality! I would do it again in a heartbeat.”
Mathews’ parents Harlon and Laura own the event venue The Gables, which is located nearby her new home on Bush Dairy Road. In downtown Laurel, Mathews and her sister Amanda — who was featured in the first season with her new home on Euclid Drive — own Shug’s Bakery, which is a staple to the locals and a sweet stop for tourists.
