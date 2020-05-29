HGTV’s hit Laurel-based series "Home Town," starring home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier, has received a pick up order for 16 new episodes.
The current season of the series has attracted more than 30.4 million total viewers since its premiere on Jan. 20.
When making the announcement on her Instagram page, Erin Napier wrote, "...We’ve been making #HGTVHomeTown since 2015 and it’s been the honor of our lives. It’s been a hard secret to keep that we’ll begin shooting SEASON 5 in a few weeks, as the pandemic dust continues to hopefully settle. We can’t wait to meet 16 more families and bring 16 homes back to life. Thank y’all for following the journey with us. See you on @hgtv!"
Home Town showcases Ben and Erin as they use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for families. In a special 90-minute finale episode on Monday, June 8, at 8 p.m., the Napiers will revisit the renovation for Hollywood actor Richard T. Jones and his wife Nancy, from this season’s premiere episode. After the home was destroyed by a tornado, Ben and Erin repair the damage and reimagine the home with a new backyard.
The new season of "Home Town" is slated to premiere in early 2021.
Fans are invited to stay connected with Home Town on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/HomeTown for exclusive videos and photos and interact via social media using #HGTVHomeTown. On HGTV GO, fans can watch past seasons of Home Town, as well as new episodes on the same day and time as the TV premieres.
