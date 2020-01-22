On Monday, “Home Town” premiered to much fanfare as the HGTV show set in Laurel drew visitors from out of state and even out of the country. Ben and Erin Napier took the stage at Agape Church at 7:30 p.m. to welcome viewers from Minnesota, Virginia, Tennessee and even Canada. Currently on its fourth season with no end in sight, “Home Town” airs every Monday at 8 p.m.
(Photos by Jack Hammett)
(0) comments
