The Laurel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2’s Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19. The 2021 parade was canceled because of COVID.
“We really hated to cancel it, but we feel we’ve got to go back to living,” local FOP President Layne Bounds said. “We feel there is no better way to start than to go out there and have a little fun.”
The entry fee for floats is $125, and awards for first, second and third place will be given to the best float. For entry forms or more information, email boundsmalcolm@yahoo.com.
Entry forms can also be downloaded at www.leader-call.com.
Individuals who want to attend the parade should take precautionary measures that they feel are necessary, such as social-distancing and/or masks, but they will not be required.
“To each individual, you know what you need to do and the steps you need to take to be safe,” Bounds said.
The last parade was at night, and there was a large crowd. Bounds expects this year to have a good turnout, too. Bok Homa Casino stepped up to become the parade’s sponsor, Bounds said.
“This is actually the first year we have been able to obtain a
sponsor for it, so that’s really cool to get their support on this,” Bounds said. “These fundraisers are really important for our organization to be able to carry on our community outreach programs.”
This is one of the five major fundraisers that FOP puts on annually to fund its Shop With A Cop program, the Angel Tree program and to support officers injured in the line of duty or who have suffered a financial loss.
The parade route will be different this year due to the construction at Leontyne Price Boulevard and on Central Avenue. The parade will start at its normal spot and come out to Mason Street South, to Leontyne Price, and run north to Oak Street. From there, the parade will turn left on Oak Street then head back to Magnolia Street and go South to Carroll Gartin Boulevard then head south to the end of the route by Sawmill Square Mall.
“It’s a little different this year, and we are hoping that the construction will be completed downtown and we can come back to the route through the city,” Bounds said.
Float-riders will throw beads and trinkets during the parade, but Bounds wants to remind residents that there will not be barricades, so he urged caution for parade-goers not to get too close to the floats. Bounds said he hopes some of the local bands participate and sign up to march in the parade.
“I grew up in Louisiana, and Mardi Gras is one of the most festive times of the year,” Bounds said. “I loved hearing the jazz bands play. I hope some of the local bands sign up because we have some very talented musicians in this county.”
