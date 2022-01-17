As the state Legislature pushes an historic teacher pay raise, the Laurel School District is gearing up for its annual teacher recruitment event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5 at Laurel Middle School.
Right now, the state has a critical shortage of teachers, and the Laurel School District is in one of the areas of the highest need for teachers, said Christina Pollard, director of curriculum and instruction for the district.
“We are really excited to host our annual teacher job fair on Feb. 5 at Laurel Middle School Gymnasium,” Pollard said. “We are looking for positive, passionate, energetic people who love serving students. We want to be able to identify candidates that can provide high-quality instruction and help us grow our students in the Laurel community.”
The event will allow prospective teachers to meet every administrator in the district. Teachers interested in the event should bring a resume and their teacher’s license. The district will not conduct in-depth interviews but will allow teachers to get to know more about Laurel School District, Pollard said.
“They can make connections, see which positions are available, and we will schedule interviews quickly within the next week,” Pollard said. “We have a few openings for teachers at this moment, but we want to be prepared for teacher retirements. We know that COVID has put additional stress and concern on teachers, and we are in the middle of a teacher shortage.”
The job fair is to attract, sustain and retain high-quality educators to the Laurel School District, said Dr. Kiana Pendleton, Laurel Magnet School of the Arts principal.
“There is a dire need of teachers in our profession, particularly in those areas that are identified as critical needs areas such as Laurel, and we are looking for good teachers who can teach our children, build positive relationships and looking for a career and education to stay,” she said.
The success at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts has stemmed from the teachers’ hard work, Pendleton said.
“We had some exciting news — our scholars performed exceptionally well on their state assessments and in several areas ranked No. 1,” she said. “That was because of teachers. That was because of teachers dedicated to getting the job done. They were committed. They have a lot of passion and enthusiasm for the profession.”
Teachers in Mississippi currently start at $37,000, and the House passed a plan to provide a $4,000 to $6,000 pay raise for teachers while the Senate is proposing a $4,700 pay increase to be doled out over the next four years. The Mississippi Department of Education reported that there were more than 3,036 teacher vacancies statewide as of December 2021. There are currently five subjects with the most need for teachers, including special education, mathematics, foreign languages, science (biology, chemistry and physics) and elementary education.
As of 2021, MDE has categorized 47 districts, including Laurel School District, as Critical Shortage Geographic Areas. Teachers can receive incentives, such as moving-expense reimbursements and housing assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.