A Northeast Jones senior football player was tackled by a Honda on Thursday morning, but he said he was still ready to play on Friday night.
The 1997 Accord that flipped down a steep embankment off Red Hill Crossing Road could have been flagged for holding Cody Hiatt — his left foot was trapped under the vehicle for more than a half-hour before help came along on the rural road. His cellphone was out of reach.
“The first thing he said to me was, ‘Coach, I’m going to play Friday night,’” said NEJ head coach, who was at the scene to check on his player along with NEJ Principal Dr. Jennifer Lowery. “I said, ‘Son, we’re not even worried about playing football right now.’”
EMServ Ambulance and volunteer firefighters from Powers, Rustin and Glade responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Hiatt was finally able to free his foot from under the car, and afterward, he refused transport to the hospital, insisting he was OK and ready to play.
“It’s a miracle,” Lowery said, looking down the embankment at the car that had rolled and come to rest on the driver’s side.
Red Hill Crossing Road has a section that’s all gravel, and that’s where Hiatt said he lost control of the vehicle.
Northeast Jones was scheduled to play Mendenhall in a key region matchup on Friday night.
— By Mark Thornton/editor@leader-call.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.