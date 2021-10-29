The Nahoula Laurel Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a breakfast drive-through to thank first responders for their service during National First-Responders week.
DAR Chapter Regent Cindy Rice said the event was part of the chapter’s service work.
“We decided to do a drive-through service instead of going to just one place so that we could benefit all first responders for police, firefighters, ambulance drivers and EMTs,” Rice said. “We just wanted to honor them and thought this was a good way to show our thanks.”
The DAR also gave away a $100 gift certificate from the Knight Butcher to one of the first-responders who attended the drive-through.
“Our group focuses on education, patriotism and historic preservation with a strong emphasis on service,” Rice said. “Next month we will carry two loads of supplies to the veterans home in Collins.”
Laurel Fire Department Station 6 Supervisor Capt. Robert Armond and crew stopped by the drive-through. He said it felt good to be appreciated by the DAR.
“A lot of people don’t realize what we do, and it feels good to be recognized,” Armond said.
At the end of the breakfast service, the Nahoula Laurel Chapter DAR presented a flag to Veterans Museum Board members for museum founder and World War II veteran Jimmy Bass, 95. James Walters, Veterans Museum board vice president, said they were thankful for the gift from the DAR and thankful for all that Bass has done for the museum.
“It’s an honor to be a volunteer, teach and pass on experience,” Walters said. “Every veteran that has served in a war is different from everyone you meet.”
