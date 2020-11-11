Honoring our veterans

Laurel's Wallace Drugs, one of the longest-serving businesses in Jones County, created a display to honor American servicemen and servicewomen on Wednesday, which was Veterans Day. "We wanted our veterans to be appreciated for their service that has made the lives we live in America possible," said Joe-Michael Robertson, Wallace Drugs owner and pharmacist. Originally known as Armistice Day, Nov. 11 signifies the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. Veterans Day became an official U.S. holiday in 1938.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.