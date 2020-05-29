At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones County had among the lowest case numbers in the state and went weeks without a reported death. The county is now being reported in the New York Times as a hot spot.
South Central Regional Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Horne said the spiking case numbers may be a result of “poor compliance” with public safety guidelines established by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
Jones County has 576 cases with 25 deaths, still 400 short of Hinds’ 971, according to the MSDH website. Jones has 81 identified cases in long-term care facilities, the seventh-highest in the state. Lauderdale County has the most long-term care facility cases at 190.
“At this point, we all know the recommendations for wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting unnecessary public activity,” he said. “It appears many believe that since they do not know someone with COVID-19 or because they are in a low-risk group, the guidelines do not apply to them. Unfortunately, those who have had COVID-19 and those who care for these patients know all too well how serious the virus is. Another contributing factor to the increase in cases is due to more individuals being tested.”
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, recently said in a press conference that the abundance of chicken plants in the area may have contributed to the growing situation. He said those employees are often working in close quarters. Because virus carriers can be asymptomatic, it can be difficult to determine whether it’s being spread.
Confined spaces and prolonged contact between people allow the virus to thrive, according to the CDC.
SCRMC Vice President Linda Gavin said the hospital does not have data on poultry plant employees. Sanderson Farms representatives did not return a phone call by press time.
As the virus spreads through the area, immune system upkeep is now more important than ever, Horne said.
“It is important to stay active, get some fresh air and keep the body and mind active and healthy,” he said. “If you have a medical need, call the clinic of your health-care provider. Do not delay care. South Central Clinics are receiving hundreds of calls daily, and we are providing the care our patients need. By delaying needed care, medical conditions can worsen and some can be life-threatening.”
Jeremy Rogers, director of Emergency Services, said the hospital has seen patients “delay necessary care.”
“People who have experienced chest pain or signs of a heart attack and have gone several days without care are causing permanent damage to their body,” he said. “There is a ‘golden hour’ in medicine, and on many different disease entities, this means the sooner we are able to provide care, the better the outcome for the patient.”
SCRMC continues to care for patients with serious health problems unrelated to the virus during the pandemic, Rogers said.
“We are here to reassure our community that you do not have to be afraid of catching COVID-19 while you are in our treatment areas,” he said. “We are thoroughly trained to protect individuals during this time.”
Patients and visitors are screened for symptoms before entering the hospital or even the Wellness Center. Patients with symptoms are taken to a separate area for care, Rogers said.
“Taking care of patients is what we do best,” he said. “Let us care for you.”
