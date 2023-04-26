Six candidates interviewed, new hire expected by end of May
A Laurel native who born at South Central Regional Medical Center will lead the hospital until a permanent replacement for the retiring longtime president and CEO can take the reins of the organization.
Dr. Mark Horne will begin transitioning into the role of interim CEO on May 1 and “will take full responsibility for the role no later than Monday, May 22,” according to a press release from SCRMC.
President and CEO Doug Higginbotham’s effective date of retirement is scheduled for May 24, it was announced on Feb. 24. He had been at SCRMC for 34 years.
The SCRMC Board of Trustees is working with the recruiting firm WittKeifer to hire a permanent replacement for Higginbotham. They interviewed six candidates on April 21 and April 24 and the list will be narrowed for on-site visits in May. A decision is “likely” before the end of May, according to the press releaseBut before that happens, “it was determined that an interim CEO is necessary to bridge the time period from Higginbotham’s departure to the arrival of the new CEO.”
The board agreed to put Horne in that position. The well-known local internist will continue his medical practice, but he will “modify his clinic hours to allow him to meet the CEO responsibilities,” the press release continued.
Horne is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq and was honorably discharged as a captain after earning a bronze star during his service.
Horne has been active in the Mississippi State Medical Association and many other state and local medical and charitable organizations. He is on the SCRMC medical staff and is the Chief Medical Officer. He and his wife Danita have three children.
Higginbotham is expected to remain at SCRMC in an advisory capacity until the end of May 23.
