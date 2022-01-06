A 2-year-old child, who was kidnapped from a Bassfield apartment and raped, is in the hospital for treatment, and two men are behind bars.
Tylan Kentrell Herring is recovering in protective custody at Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson. After an extensive investigation, police arrested Keldric J. Magee, 33, and Kim Stewart Lodge, 62, in Covington County. Magee is charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping, and Lodge was charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, said 15th District Attorney Hal Kittrell.
“The actions of these two individuals were horrendous with what was done to this 2-year-old child,” Kittrell said. “A child does not deserve, nor does anyone deserve, what acts were perpetrated upon this child. This child is now being treated in the hospital for injuries incurred as a result of the assault and attack that was made on him last Thursday night.”
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for Herring after he was taken from a Bassfield apartment complex Dec. 30. He was found the next day walking outside of an apartment complex in Sumrall and taken to an area hospital.
“The innocence of a child is lost with this assault,” Kittrell said. “An individual that does this, these individuals, I don’t understand the mindset. Never have, never will. But I do know that anyone who does this to a child does not deserve to be among us.”
Magee and Stewart were taken to court in Jefferson Davis County, where they had their initial appearances Thursday morning and were denied bond by Judge Calvin Graves. They will remain in custody until trial. Kittrell said at this time the DA’s office was not aware of any relation between the child and the two men charged.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Sumrall Police Department, Child Protective Services, the Department of Public Safety, Crime Scene Unit in Hattiesburg and the Jefferson Davis District Attorney’s Office all collaborated to find the child, find the suspects and arrest them.
“We will do everything in our power to bring justice to this child,” Kittrell said. “It is our prayer that this child will do well with his recovery and we pray that we can get justice for this child.”
