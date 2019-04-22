Attorney reacts to video of brother’s beating in Buckatunna
Video of the unprovoked, prolonged attack on Trevor Gray in Wayne County sparked outrage among thousands of strangers who viewed it.
For his family members who know him as a perpetually positive “people person,” the beating that left him with a broken jaw that’s wired shut for the next few weeks was as perplexing as it was painful to watch.
“He is the kindest person I know,” said his brother Cruz, who is an attorney in Laurel. “He wants to be friends with everybody. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve gone somewhere together, and I’ll just roll my eyes and have to go drag him out of a gas station because he’s in there talking to the clerk.”
It’s that trait that led him from a Waynesboro bar to the Buckatunna home of one of his accused assailants on the night of April 13, his brother said.
Landon McCaa, 32, and Tomas Sion Brown, 28, are in the Wayne County jail on charges of aggravated assault, but Sheriff Jody Ashley has called in the FBI to probe the beating as a possible hate crime.
“Someone at the bar said they were going to beat (Trevor Gray) because he looked like a queer,” Cruz Gray said. And one of the accused assailants was heard calling him a “queer” during the beating, he added.
“He’s not gay,” Cruz Gray said, “but it wouldn’t matter if he was. Nobody deserves what happened to him.”
The brutality of the beating is just one of the many disturbing aspects of the incident. McCaa is seen looking into a cellphone and gleefully saying, “Are y’all ready?” then walks up to Trevor Gray as he steps under the carport, says something to him, gets a friendly nod back, then punches him in the face. McCaa then wrestles his victim to the ground, straddles him and pounds him in the face at least 17 times before the video stops. The victim can be heard screaming.
“Seeing the video …” Cruz Gray said, pausing to keep his composure … “it was hard for me to watch. The first sucker punch, that’s a mistake. By the second and third punch, you’ve crossed the line. The 10th, 15th punch … What’s the thought process? What are you trying to do? He wasn’t even defending himself at that point.”
What happens after the video stops is just as disturbing as what happened while it was recording, Cruz Gray said. “(Brown) walked up and reaches out his hand, as if he’s going to help him up, then he punched him in the head some more and kicked him. It’s horrifying and heartbreaking.”
McCaa’s brother was a classmate and friend of Cruz Gray.
An unidentified man did come out and hold back McCaa and Brown so Trevor Gray could leave. He was somehow able to get in his car and drive himself home, his brother said.
“He didn’t want to bother us,” Cruz Gray said.
When he saw a cellphone photo of his brother, Cruz Gray thought he’d used some sort of app to distort his face. But after talking to him, he realized he had been seriously hurt and told him to get to the hospital. The cellphone video emerged later, leading to the WCSD’s investigation.
Ashley has said there could be additional arrests, including the person who shot the video. He is expected to have a press conference today (Tuesday) to give an update on the case.
Cruz Gray is serving as family spokesman. The brothers’ parents — father Jeffrey, who owns a financial services company, and mother Lisa, who is a local hairdresser — were there at the initial appearance for McCaa and Brown. Wayne County Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman set their bond at $500,000 each.
McCaa told the judge that he was “drinking and out of control” and Brown said the attack was the result of an ongoing feud. Both men said they would hire private counsel to represent them.
“He would never hurt anyone,” Cruz Gray said, questioning the claim that there had been a feud. “His personality is so opposite of that. There’s no ugliness in him. He’s so upbeat all of the time.”
Trevor Gray had been working in Jackson for the last few years and had recently moved back to his home town of Waynesboro, working as a sales rep at a lumber company. When the bar he was at closed at 2 a.m., McCaa invited everyone there to his house. Trevor Gray went there alone and was there socializing for almost two hours before the attack occurred, his brother said.
“Trevor was just trying to get to know people,” his brother said. “He’s not your typical small-town guy. He doesn’t dress and talk like your typical small-town guy.”
But he never had a cross word with anyone, Cruz Gray said. And even after this experience, he probably still won’t.
“He will be the first one to forgive these guys,” Cruz Gray said.
The law doesn’t see it that way, though. Aggravated assault carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and if there are federal charges, that means mandatory time with no chance of early release and enhancements for it being a hate crime. Hate-crime law includes the victim’s actual “or perceived” sexual orientation.
Trevor Gray underwent surgery to fix his jaw, which was broken in two places and left hanging down before being wired shut. It will remain that way for four to six weeks, his brother said last week. A CT scan didn’t show any evidence of a brain injury. The surgery cost upward of $9,000. More than $12,500 had been raised in a GoFundMe account.
His story has made national news, including on Fox News, CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.
“Thinking about it, seeing the images of it, I don’t and will likely never understand it,” he wrote in a statement to The Clarion-Ledger. “All I know for sure is that it won’t change who I am. There is always a bright side, always positive in any situation.
“My mouth will be wired up for the next several weeks, so if you see me and I don’t smile, know that I’m smiling on the inside. Most importantly, believe in the good, give someone a hug, and stay positive.”
