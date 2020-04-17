Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has been to most of the state’s significant tornado sites over the last 12 years or so. After visiting the Moss Community in Jasper County on Wednesday, he said, “The only one I’ve seen to even rival this one was Smithville. It’s total obliteration of homes and businesses.”
Jasper County residents will remember the tornado he’s referring to. That was April 27, 2011, when a “super outbreak” of devastating tornadoes killed a couple in Louin and killed 16 people in the Monroe County town.
Easter tornadoes by the numbers
2 longtrack tornadoes struck parts of Jasper and Jones counties on April 12
2.25 miles was the widest point of the first tornado, the largest on record in the state and the third largest ever in the nation
EF3 (136-165 MPH) was the rating of the second tornado, which had a maximum width of 1.16 miles
EF4 (166-200 MPH) was the rating of the first tornado, which did most of the damage in Soso and Moss
4:12 p.m. was the time the first tornado started just southwest of Bassfield and it ended at 5:28 p.m. northeast of Pachuta in Clarke County
4:36 p.m. was the time the second tornado started east of the Topeka Community in Lawrence County and it ended at 6:07 p.m. southwest of Rose Hill in Jasper County
4 people killed in Jones County due to the storms
8 people were killed in the first tornado between Bassfield and Pachuta
9.47 miles was the distance an EF1 tornado, with wind speeds up to 105 mph, traveled from just southeast of Rose Hill in Jasper County to Clarke County 6:10-6:17 p.m.
10 states had tornadoes in the two-day outbreak of storms
12 people were killed by tornadoes in Mississippi on Easter
17 businesses damaged in Jones County — 7 destroyed, 7 with major damage, 3 with minor damage
38 people were killed in the 123 tornadoes that were recorded Sunday and Monday across the Southeast
68 miles is the distance the first tornado traveled
84.1 miles is the distance the second tornado traveled
90 homes destroyed or damaged in Jasper County (estimate)
92 injured, 86 in Jones County, 6 in Jasper (estimates)
150 mph was the peak wind speed of the second tornado
190 mph was the peak wind speed of the first tornado
363 Jones County homes with tornado damage — 120 destroyed, 114 with major damage, 74 with minor damage and 55 with some damage
The Easter 2020 twisters that struck in Jones and Jasper counties were the first that longtime weather and disaster-response officials have seen to follow roughly the same path — a 1-2 punch of destruction a half-hour apart.
The first tornado was of historic proportions, the widest in state history, at 2.25 miles, according to a report by the Capital Weather Gang for The Washington Post. It’s the third-widest ever in the nation, behind a 2.6-mile-wide monster that struck El Reno, Okla., in 2013 and one that was 2.5 miles wide that hit Hallam, Neb., in 2004. A 1.75-mile-wide tornado that struck Yazoo City in 2010 was the previous state record.
“These people’s lives were changed literally in the blink of an eye,” Hosemann said. “It’ll get you choked up.”
He relayed some of the stories of survival and hope he heard from several residents as they stood near debris piles that were once their homes — a woman whose husband’s back was broken when he was thrown 100 yards after taking shelter in the tub while she and their children went to a nearby family member’s house; a woman finding her husband’s old football jersey among the debris; a man whose family was spared by taking shelter in a saferoom.
“Their attitude is reinforcing to me,” Hosemann said. “Everywhere I talked to people, they were positive.”
That’s not unusual in the immediate aftermath of a devastating storm, he said.
“They go into shock and go forward,” Hosemann said, “but in a week or so, reality sets in. They don’t have clothes, they don’t have a car, their wedding pictures are gone … it’s very difficult to keep up the momentum.”
Faith-based organizations can “fill that huge gap” between government and residents, he said.
At every disaster Hosemann has been to in the state, he has seen people helping neighbors and strangers, and he always sees the American flag raised over or hanging in the rubble.
“That just shows that our society isn’t waning,” he said.
Hosemann said Thursday that a federal delegation from the state was working to expedite a declaration of a major disaster area for storm victims.
“It meets all of the requirements, no doubt,” Hosemann said.
President Trump signed the order Friday morning. That assistance can include temporary housing and home repairs as well as low-cost loans and other programs to help residents and businesses recover.
That will also ensure reimbursements for government entities that are working to clean up and repair infrastructure.
“I’ve advised supervisors to keep good records,” Hosemann said. “That’s critical.”
Those reimbursements will be needed now more than ever with sales-tax collections down and unemployment up during a shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“We were challenged before — now we’re really challenged,” Hosemann said.
A $165 million excess in the state budget will “quickly evaporate,” he said, and budget decisions in June will be “very difficult. No agency will be unscathed.”
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance Saturday by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
