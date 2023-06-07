The incoming leader of South Central Regional Medical Center stopped by to introduce himself to the Jones County Board of Supervisors at Monday’s meeting. Greg Gibbes was already acquainted with at least one supervisor, he said, alluding to an encounter that could have sent him to the hospital in his high school days. “I played football at Watkins (now Laurel High) until Travares Comegys threw me around like a rag doll,” Gibbes said, getting a chuckle out of the Beat 5 supervisor who was a Southern Miss gridiron star. Gibbes is set to take over as CEO and president of SCRMC on July 1, taking the reins from interim Dr. Mark Horne after the retirement of longtime leader Doug Higginbotham. Gibbes, a former administrator at Covington County Hospital, was hired by the hospital board of trustees from a field of 60 candidates. “I’m excited about the opportunity,” Gibbes said. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
