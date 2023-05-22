Company owned by sons of former Dolphin ‘Mad Dog’ Mandich
Mad Dog Way is coming to Jones County. That will be the name of the road that leads to Cold-Link Logistics, just outside of Ellisville.
But the road that brought the cold-storage company here was a long and winding one that involved several local and state agencies. But it all started with the sons of Jim “Mad Dog” Mandrich, who made a name for himself as a member of the famed 1972 Miami Dolphins — the last NFL team to finish a season undefeated.
“As our father would always say, ‘Son, nothing happens to a dreamer but a dream; you gotta work for it,” Cold-Link Logistics founder and president Michael Mandrich said.
And work, he and his brothers Mark and Nick did. And so did city leaders in Ellisville, the Jones County Board of Supervisors, the Jones County Economic Development Authority and the Mississippi Development Authority.
Previously referred to as “Project Abel” for the last year or so while the deal was being made, Cold-Link Logistics is partnering with Moselle-based Whitestone Transportation to locate its warehousing and logistics operations at a 65-acre site just outside of Ellisville. The company will build a 200,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse and transportation hub there. The project represents a $64 million corporate investment and will create 84 new jobs, according to a press release from Gov. Tate Reeves. A groundbreaking ceremony will be in mid-June. The road leading into the facility will pay homage to the elder Mandrich, who was a tight end for the Super Bowl champion Dolphins.
“Cold-Link Logistics’ new facility in Jones County will bring good-paying jobs and new opportunities for Mississippians,” Reeves said. “Their partnership with the Mississippi company Whitestone Transportation will strengthen our state’s supply chain and provide enhanced speed to market for food processors and distributors. “This most recent development win is another sterling example of the fact that Mississippi is open for business and committed to providing an economic environment focused on long-term success.”
The rapidly growing private company, which specializes in cold-storage warehousing, is partnering with Mississippi-based Whitestone Transportation of Moselle to provide integrated warehousing and transportation services to local and regional food processors and distributors. MDA, along with the county and Ellisville, will assist with providing infrastructure needs.
“Cold-Link Logistics will be a great addition to Ellisville,” Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said. “We are excited to welcome a company that is investing in our city and providing quality job opportunities for our citizens.”
Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett echoed that sentiment.
“The Board of Supervisors has proudly invested in the I-59 South Industrial Site, and we are seeing a return on that investment with the location of Cold-Link Logistics,” he said. “In addition to creating new jobs and investment, this project will support existing Jones County industry and businesses.”
That has been the plan all along, said Ross Tucker, president of the Jones County EDA.
“Our office has focused on aggressive site development in the last few years,” he said. “Having a shovel- ready site was our biggest advantage in closing this deal with Cold-Link Logistics and Whitestone Transportation. These companies practice efficiency and excellence in all areas. I am excited to continue to work with them and follow the success of this project.”
An impact summary for the project shows that it will create 84 jobs at an average wage of $58,600 and it will indirectly create 30 more jobs at an average wage of $81,833. The state average annual wage is $42,476 and the average wage in Jones County is $41,199.
Mad Dog Way will be a combination of the current Dacetown Road and Highway 11, just outside the Ellisville city limits. The city and county will be working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation on a new interchange, where they will intersect with the new Mad Dog Way that will lead into the facility.
“MDA applauds Cold-Link Logistics for deciding to locate its warehousing operations in Mississippi and for creating 84 new job opportunities for the area’s workforce,” said Laura Hipp, deputy executive director of MDA. “Projects like this are vital to the economic well-being of our local communities and the state as a whole. We thank everyone who had a role in bringing Cold-Link Logistics and its partnership with Whitestone Transportation to our state.”
Michael Mandrich was proud to partner with local and state officials to bring his business to the Free State.
“We are very excited to bring a first-class cold-storage facility to the great State of Mississippi,” he said. “We recognized a great opportunity to support several current and new customers throughout the state and Southeast.
“We consistently heard from the area’s producers that they needed a facility to help support their growth, and we were thrilled with the opportunity to serve the community. Partnering with Whitestone Transportation is such a blessing, and we envision this further supporting the area’s producers.This facility will provide a link for our customers to save money and reach their customers in a more efficient manner.”
MDA is the state’s lead economic and community development agency, focusing on new business recruitment, existing business expansion, workforce training and tourism promotion. For more, visit MDA’s website at mississippi.org.
