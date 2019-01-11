South and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. at 269 McLemore Road in Jones County. Resident Betty Davis said she was in the bedroom in the back of the mobile home and smelled smoke. When she exited the home, smoke engulfed the interior. She said her adult son had left the home and the fire appeared to start in his bedroom. As firefighters arrived, flames engulfed the mobile home and it sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire is suspected to be accidental. It is believed to have originated from a homemade heater in a bedroom that had been built using a hot plate. No injuries were reported.
