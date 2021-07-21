Around 11 p.m. Glade, M&M and Powers volunteer firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire of a home in the Landrum Community.
At 21 Otho Road off Highway 15 South, firefighters arrived at the scene of a burning abandoned home. The house was burnt to the ground. Dixie Electric also responded on scene to assist.
The fire is under investigation.
