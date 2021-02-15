A house burned in a massive fire just off Burnt Bridge Road early Monday amid the day’s icy conditions. When fire departments arrived at 7:30 a.m. to Sanderson Road near Ellisville, the home was engulfed in flames. The home reportedly belonged to the late Ellis Ray Boyd and it was believed that his daughter Heather was living there. Smoke could be seen rising from the area from Highway 11. The resident, who got out safely, called 911. Calhoun, Soso, Laurel and Hebron fire departments extinguished the blaze in about half an hour. The cause of the fire is unknown. (Left photo submitted; bottom photo by Jack Hammett)
