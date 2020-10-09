A fire broke out in Hebron Thursday night and destroyed a man’s longtime home.
Ellis Ray Crosby is staying with his sister after his house of many years at 291 Royce Pool Road caught fire. He was asleep on the couch in the living room when he awoke to the smell of heavy smoke at about 8 p.m. The fire began after a visitor left a candle burning in the back bedroom, due to the lights being out at the time, Crosby said.
Crosby got out without injury, and no pets were in the house. He was the only person who lived there.
Hebron Fire Department arrived first, with Soso, Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments assisting. The house was engulfed in flames when they all arrived. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Jones County Fire Council also responded.
The blaze was contained in about 30 minutes.
The Jones County Fire Council urges residents to stay alert when burning candles inside and to never leave them unattended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.