A Laurel family lost its home to fire on Thursday evening. The brick home at 224 Houston Road was up in flames when firefighters from Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville arrived on scene after getting the call just before 5 p.m. Firefighters immediately began to attack the flames and were able to quickly contain them, but the home sustained significant damage, as did a vehicle. No injuries were reported. Brenda Trujillo, her son Antwoin Jones and grandson Ladaimian “lost everything” but “thank God no one was hurt,” her daughter Jasimaine Crosby posted on Facebook. “Material things can be replaced but my family can’t be ... Thank you Lord for covering them.” Crosby has set up a GoFundMe account to assist the family. (photo via Facebook)
