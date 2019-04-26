Texas-bound car hauler catches fire, shuts down southbound I-59
•
A nine-car pileup — with all the cars piled up on a car hauler — caught on fire as the vehicles were being transported on Interstate 59 South around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Flames shot high in the air and car batteries could be heard exploding from several miles away.
A new ladder truck from Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded and sprayed a continuous stream on the flames as units from Glade, Sandersville, Sharon, Shady Grove, Rustin, M&M and Calhoun assisted. The Jones County Emergency Management Agency, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Laurel Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and EMServ ambulance also responded and assisted..
Truck driver Terry Lee Moore said he was transporting the cars from Georgia to Houston for U.S. Transport when the fire started near one of the trailer axles. The trailers and cars were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Officials were on the scene for several hours and the interstate’s southbound lanes were closed from just north or Exit 99 (Highway 11 to Sandersville). Traffic was diverted down Highway 11 to Chantilly Street to get back on the interstate. That was expected to continue into the morning during the recovery process, which was going to be complicated by the fact that all of the tires were burned on the truck and trailer.
Firefighters battled the blaze until 3 a.m. and after the fire was extinguished, the trailer, cars and truck were all either destroyed or heavily damaged, but the truck’s engine was still running.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council contributed
