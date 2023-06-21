Local agents hoping to EJECT dealer with federal charges
A long-time local career drug dealer will be unemployed and living on government assistance until retirement age, if the leader of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division has his way.
Wilson Graves III, 42, was out on bond for drug and gun charges for less than a week before narcotics agents arrested him again with a large amount of methamphetamine at a local motel, JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell reported.
Graves was charged with trafficking meth and booked back into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday evening, and he will remain there until the previous charges he was out on bond for are handled in Jones County Circuit Court.
This is the fourth time Driskell has dealt with Graves on serious charges since 2017, he said, and it’s frustrating to him and other narcotics agents.
“How is he still free?” Driskell said. “He’s been a consistent problem to society. He’s shown that he’s never going to change and contribute anything to the community except putting this poison in it.”
Graves was arrested with 107 grams of meth at the Magnolia Motor Lodge after narcotics agents executed a search warrant there on Monday. Desirae Milsap, 32, and Stacy Peltier, 46, both of Laurel, were also arrested there and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Records show that Graves bonded out of jail on June 12 after being arrested by Laurel police in April 2022 and charged with felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of fentanyl and meth after leading law enforcement on a multi-county, multi-agency chase that started at Sawmill Square Mall. He reportedly tossed the drugs and an AR-15 rifle during the chase before finally being shut down by “stopsticks” on Highway 528 in Jasper County.
Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson set Graves’ bond at $35,000 in that case, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections had a hold on him since he was on parole after getting an early release from prison on a previous probation violation.
Judge Dal Williamson sentenced Graves to serve two years in the full-time custody of MDOC for violating the terms of his early release on a 2016 conviction for selling heroin. He was caught with more drugs — meth, heroin, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana and hydrocodone — at an LPD roadblock in the Pendorff Community and he had various other violations, so the judge ordered him to serve the two years that had been suspended from the initial sentence.
Williamson ordered Graves in April 2016 to serve six years, but he was out by May 2018, when the JCSD arrested him at the Magnolia Motor Lodge with almost 100 grams of meth, a handgun and a large amount of MDMA and marijuana.
“Those charges were going federal,” the judge said at the time, but that didn’t work out, he added, without elaborating. “You got a real break.”
Driskell is going to push for federal charges again, he said, under Project EJECT, which targets repeat offenders who carry guns and are affiliated with gangs.
Many MDOC offenders “only have to serve 25 percent (of their sentence), and that’s the problem,” Driskell said.
“He’s facing some serious time,” Driskell said of Graves, if the case goes federal.
Federal sentences are day-for-day, with no chance for early release.
“Our narcotics agents continue to make arrests of those involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics in Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Unfortunately for Desirae Milsap and Stacy Peltier, they were in the motel room allegedly buying meth from Wilson Graves and were found by our narcotics agents to be in possession of meth at the time for the search warrant execution.
“We continue the fight against illegal narcotics in Jones County and these arrests should serve as a reminder to those involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics that we are committed to shutting down your operations.”
Graves wasn’t the only accused drug dealer arrested on Monday.
Lisa English, 50, and Tisha Hughes, 43, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at English’s home on Houston Road and found 265 dosage units of “pressed Xanax pills,” Driskell said.
Many pills similar to the ones that were discovered there have contained fentanyl, he said, and those that were seized have been sent to the state crime lab for analysis. If fentanyl is found in the pills, the quantity is large enough for the charges to be upgraded to trafficking, Driskell said.
“You can tell they’re not pharmaceuticals,” he said of the pressed pills, adding that they were powerful because the two suspects were “still zoned out” at their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court.
Judge Sonny Saul set their bonds at $25,000 each. English posted bond and was released shortly after that. She was once held up as a success story from a local recovery ministry, but has been arrested more than once before that. She had been a successful softball coach before getting into a bad car wreck then becoming addicted to pain pills, sources familiar with her story said.
Four days earlier, JCSD narcotics agents were rammed by an accused drug dealer with a rap sheet in a high-speed pursuit along Highway 84 East. David Cleckler was charged with trafficking meth, two counts of felony assault on a police officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Saul set his bond at $75,000.
“Don’t think that we aren’t paying attention to those involved in the distribution of controlled substances here in Jones County,” Berlin said. “We are working hard each and every day to get these drugs, which are destroying lives, off of our streets.”
