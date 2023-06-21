Local agents hoping to EJECT dealer with federal charges

A long-time local career drug dealer will be unemployed and living on government assistance until retirement age, if the leader of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division has his way.

wilson graves.jpg

Graves
lisa english.jpg

English
tisha hughes.jpg

Hughes

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.