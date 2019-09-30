The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Howard Industries for exposing employees to hazards after a fatality at the company’s Laurel facility. The company faces $53,040 in penalties.
The employee, 63-year-old Larry Moffett, was performing a leak test on a transformer when a drive chain supporting the equipment failed. OSHA cited the company for failing to:
• Ensure that employees used appropriate drive and safety chains;
• Properly inspect, use and maintain the chains;
• Conduct a periodic inspection of the energy control procedures;
• Ensure that procedures for using the leak test device explained how to isolate or control the release of hazardous energy;
• Provide fall protection.
“Employers have a duty to provide a workplace free from recognizable hazards,” said OSHA Jackson Area Director Courtney Bohannon. “Regularly inspecting equipment, training employees on the hazards they are exposed to and proper precautions are essential to their safety.”
OSHA provides resources on controlling hazardous energy, as well as an interactive training program on lockout/tagout.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent OSHA Review Commission.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education, and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.
