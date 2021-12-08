3 pounds of meth, 18 guns seized from North Laurel home
In what is one of the biggest busts in the city in recent memory, Laurel police seized approximately three pounds of methamphetamine and 18 guns from a suburban home in North Laurel on Monday.
Jason Wilson, 38, is facing numerous charges after the LPD’s Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at his home on Broadmoor Drive, off Old Bay Springs Road, and found drugs, digital scales and other items that are typically associated with people who are selling drugs.
“This is not something you discover every day,” LPD Capt. Michael Reaves said of the amount of meth that was found in a suburban neighborhood. “This is quite a large quantity ... you don’t just stumble across that. He was a prolific dealer. I can’t say enough about the excellent job these officers did.”
Wilson is being charged with possession of meth and MDMA with enhancements for being in possession of firearms and because of the proximity to Mason Elementary School and churches.
A total of 1,409 grams of meth — with a street value of up to $65,000 — was found “hidden in various locations throughout the residence” along with 50 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy) along with some Oxycodone pills and a small amount of marijuana were also seized.
There were also 18 firearms — 10 of them handguns — of various calibers found in the home and seized.
“You see the firepower here,” Reaves said, “so he was a danger to the community. We’re glad to get all of this off the street. Great job by these officers.”
A tip launched the investigation that led to Wilson’s arrest, Reaves said. The suspect isn’t known to have a criminal history, which is unusual because of the large amount of drugs and weapons, Reaves said.
“Because it’s a residential area, maybe he thought he was safe and could fly under the radar,” Reaves said. “This shows that (the drug problem) reaches across all lines.”
Wilson has a Bay Springs address, but he owns the home where he was arrested in Laurel, too. It’s believed that he is a truck driver, a source close to the investigation said.
People who see unusual activity are encouraged to call the LPD, Reaves said.
“The public is our eyes and ears,” he said. “Give us a call, and we can help stem the flow of this stuff.”
Anyone with information on this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.