Crappie fisherman finds stolen truck on lake bottom
•
Earlier this month, Brandon Tew found a nice place to pull in the perch from Bogue Homa Lake. On Monday, divers from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were perched on top of what had been Tew’s honey hole. The fish had been bedding in the bed of a stolen pickup that was submerged in the state lake.
Tew saw something there on the sonar image in his boat about three weeks earlier.
“I’ve been fishing it and catching a lot of crappie there,” he said, standing on a pier.
On Saturday, a fishing buddy’s higher-quality sonar clearly showed the outline of a pickup about 50 yards from a boat ramp in 12 feet of water on the south end of the lake. Tew notified the JCSD, and on Tuesday, divers got a line and hooks and had a big wrecker reel in the lunker.
Turned out it was a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup that had been reported stolen by William T. Tucker on Pine Drive in the Powers Community on Dec. 12, 2019.
When the truck was on the boat ramp, Sheriff Joe Berlin opened the passenger’s side door and muddy water came pouring out along with hundreds of baby crappie.
“Great job by our dive team members in locating and recovering this vehicle,” Berlin said. “This team regularly trains for underwater missions, and their skills and abilities were put to use once again today.”
Jones County Underwater Search & Rescue team members Brennon Chancellor, Jake Driskell, Scott Sims and Ethan Wimberly were there along with Berlin and Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and Brian’s Towing.
— By Mark Thornton/
