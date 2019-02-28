JA award winners reach for the unreached
The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel’s Humanitarians of the Year are always staples of the community. And 2019’s recipients are no different. They are Staples here.
Grant and Hope Staples received the award at LJA’s annual fundraiser on Friday night.
The award went to a couple, which is different than in years past, but they serve as “one strong team,” JA officials said.
“They have servant hearts and have given of themselves as missionaries in other countries before being called back to minister at home in Laurel,” according to the letter of nomination for them. “They spend their lives serving the Lord and their community, particularly to those who are less fortunate. Their love for people, especially children, is apparent in everything they do. They are humble, kind and very giving of themselves and all with which they have been blessed.”
Their home Glory House is the site of monthly community meals and worship services and they have a food pantry that strives to meet the nutrition needs of the less fortunate. They also host a Vacation Bible School each summer, a summer sports camp, a back-to-school event, holiday programs and other missions projects for local children.
“They are dedicated to reaching the unreached,” according to the letter of nomination. “They are an inspiration and they make a constant positive impact on the community through their mission and their home.”
Their intent is to “share God’s love” with all of the acts of kindness they do.
“Their door and their arms are always open,” the letter continues. “They serve others day and night, year-round and without fail. They do this willingly, with love in their hearts and without any expectations. They have so much compassion and love for people and they truly make the community a better place by their caring spirits and can-do attitudes. ”
Each year, the active members of the LJA select someone from the community to honor as the Humanitarian of the Year. Nominations are made by active, associate and life members of Junior Auxiliary. Award recipients emulate the spirit of the organization by “working tirelessly and unselfishly on behalf of the children, youth and families of Laurel and Jones County.”
