Twinkling lights hang delicately in trees and across the expanse of Mason Park, transforming the park on 7th Avenue into a neon-covered winter landscape during the 24th consecutive year of the park’s massive light display.
Hundreds of Laurelites and visitors gathered in the park to see the fruition of the Committee to Light Mason Park’s labor from 5:30-8 p.m. Thurs- day evening. The committee, alongside Leadership of Jones County’s Goal Diggers team, saw families pack the park to enjoy the fellowship and festivities of Mistletoe at Mason.
Santa also made time to visit and posed for pictures with children and adults hoping to see if they had made this year’s “nice” list.
