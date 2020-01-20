A crash at Friendship Road and Shady Grove Moss Road Sunday afternoon resulted in an extrication and one driver in the hospital, according to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
At about 4 p.m., a driver cut another off at the intersection, resulting in the three-car crash. Shady Grove and Sharon fire departments responded to the scene, extricating one of the drivers after the door was caved in. Three people were involved in the wreck, and one other driver had minor injuries but refused medical treatment, said Cody Flynn, SGVFD assistant chief.
Photo by Jack Hammett
