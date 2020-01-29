Ex-con gets rights restored, praise from judge
•
Convicted felon Christopher Hurtt wants to own a gun again so he can go to battle — against video games.
“He wants to be able to hunt with his three boys without being in violation of the law,” attorney J. Ronald Parrish told Judge Dal Williamson in Jones County Circuit Court.
Hurtt added, “I want to go to war against video games.”
His sons are 13, 15 and 16, and he “can’t function as a father” by taking them to any of the hunting camps they have access to, he said. “That’s my fault.” Convicted felons aren’t allowed to possess or be in the presence of a firearm.
Hurtt told the court that he has been “in and out of addiction for 25 years” and that led to him going to prison twice — for felony DUI and possession of stolen property — after “messing up” multiple opportunities to straighten up.
“You gave me the opportunity to change my life, and I thank you for that,” Hurtt told the judge.
Hurtt is now the owner of a successful tree-cutting business and a member of the ministry team at Dying To Live, a faith-based addiction-recovery program.
District Attorney Tony Buckley signed Hurtt’s petition for Certificate of Rehabilitation, noting that he had “several impressive letters of recommendation,” and that his offenses were non-violent. “It’s obvious he’s turned his life around.”
Williamson agreed, saying, “We get some temporary turnarounds, and I wasn’t sure about you at first … but you’ve been a model for how to turn your life in the right direction. It’s not a temporary thing.”
Hurtt said he was thankful to J.P. Geddie for “helping me rise up” by giving him a job, then selling Hurtt his tree-cutting business. Hurtt said he works seven days a week and has “plenty of work,” but he wants to spend more time with his teen sons, too.
“No matter what happens, we’re going to glorify God,” he said.
The judge granted Hurtt his Certificate of Rehabilitation and said, “Get those boys out of the house.”
