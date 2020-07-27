Bond set at $5 million for 47-year-old Wayne County man
•
A woman whose decomposing body was found in a remote area of Wayne County has been identified and her husband is being charged with first-degree murder.
Eric Scott Holifield, 47, of Waynesboro is being held in the Wayne County jail on $5 million bond, which was set by Wayne County Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman on Monday morning.
Holifield is accused of killing 47-year-old Kimberly Nanette Holifield, who had reportedly been missing to the Waynesboro Police Department since July 18. Her body was found on Tokio-Frost Bridge Road by ATV riders on Thursday, July 23, and her remains were sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Pearl.
Investigators with the WPD and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department are working together on the case along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Lt. Don Hopkins of the WPD told the Wayne County News that the suspect “tried to give an item with blood and hair on it to another person,” who then alerted investigators. Investigators Jerome Jackson, formerly of the Laurel Police Department, and Don Rogers of the WCSD were the investigators on the original call, when it was a missing-persons complaint.
“The family have also been a great help in this case, even with all they are going through right now,” Hopkins told the paper. “They have been very straight forward and forthcoming and have helped us any way possible.”
Hopkins said the Crime Lab should have its report and findings completed in time for the case to be presented to the next available session of the Wayne County Grand Jury, which should be near the end of the year or the first of 2021.
During Monday’s initial appearance, Holifield said he didn’t understand some of the terms being used but appeared to be calm throughout the process, The Wayne County News reported.
“When we brought him in for an interview, he did not seem surprised, anxious nor nervous,” Hopkins said. “We tried to interview him but he requested an attorney and so we ended the interview.”
The couple had been married for about 10 years, and a vehicle seized in the case has been sent to the crime lab for processing.
“We feel we have the right suspect and the right victim,” Hopkins said. “One thing I would like to point out is that our victim has a family that is going through a very hard time and is suffering. She has children, grandchildren, sisters and other family members. We ask that everyone in the community stand by this family during this difficult time.”
