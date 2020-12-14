Elective surgeries banned again
The Laurel School District will continue its hybrid scheduling after class resumes next year.
The district made the announcement Friday afternoon amid ever-increasing COVID-19 cases state- and nationwide.
Public information officer Lacey Walters-Slay wrote in a press release, “As cases continue to rise in the state and in our community, the Laurel School District has made the decision to remain on the Hybrid Schedule following Christmas Break. Following the holiday, students will continue to report according to the A/B Schedule. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and if we see it necessary to move individual schools to all-virtual, we will communicate that as needed."
Students will return on Monday, Jan. 4, after the Christmas break, which begins Dec. 21.
Schools in Jones County and in the state began moving back toward traditional in-person schedules around the middle of October, before a boom in new coronavirus cases. The Laurel district voted to return to traditional classes as well, but since the start of November — which combines flu season with the ongoing pandemic — case counts have surged.
Superintendent Tommy Parker of the Jones County School District said there will be no hybrid scheduling at this time.
Parker said the county district will continue to monitor how the pandemic affects schools and adapt accordingly.
“If the need arises, we’ll go back to an A-B schedule,” he said. “We’ll have the A-B schedule already in place, so it’ll be easier to go back to it if needed.”
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs on Friday ordered a ban on elective surgeries in Mississippi hospitals in the face of dwindling ICU bed availability. The order applies to surgeries requiring an overnight stay — the last time Dobbs gave a similar order in July, hospital capacity immediately went up, he said.
The new guidelines call for postponing colonoscopies, cataract procedures, endoscopies, esophagogastroduodenoscopies (EGDs) and carpal tunnel procedures. Major and life-saving surgeries will not be postponed.
On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 more cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths in the state. That brings the totals to 181,095 cases and 4,204 deaths.
