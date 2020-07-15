2 wrecks, 9 vehicles, 2 days, same spot
•
Slow down, interstate drivers at the 90-mile marker in Ellisville.
On Tuesday, traffic was backed up on Interstate 59 after a seven-vehicle crash — and on Wednesday morning, traffic was backed up again due to a crash at the same spot.
A total of nine vehicles crashed just off Ellisville Boulevard near Exit 90 in only two days. Two non-life-threatening injuries were reported in Wednesday’s accident, and none were reported Tuesday.
At the first scene, no one was quite sure what set off the chain-reaction wreck at about 5 p.m. and it remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Cars were scattered on both sides of the highway, with one in the median and one in the right-side ditch. Dishekia Brown, whose car was rear-ended, said the event was instant. Both crashes occurred in the northbound lanes.
“The people in front of me saw traffic was bad coming off the exit, so they hit their brakes, which caused me to hit my brakes real hard,” Brown said. “I swerved into the grass, (got back on the road) and that caused me to get hit from behind.”
Details are still sparse — MHP was still prepping a statement on the preliminary investigation at press time. The Ellisville Fire Department, MHP and EMServ Ambulance responded to both crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.