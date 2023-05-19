Asked about rumors that he was planning to proceed with tearing down the old Soso school gymnasium, Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes had a quick response.
“I ain’t tearing that (S.O.B.) down,” he said during a break in this week’s regular board meeting.
That rush in disinformation was spread on social media and Dykes heard about it, but he assured a reporter that there was no truth to it. Nothing has changed since a previous meeting, when Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill came and asked the Board of Supervisors for their help saving the storied structure.
Officials from First Baptist Church of Soso want the 100-year-old building torn down because of safety concerns with buildings and a playground that are adjacent to it. The masonry wall has large cracks, there’s a hole in the roof and it was made even more unstable by the tornado that struck on Easter 2020 and at least one engineer has deemed it “unrepairable,” Dykes said.
But the building belongs to the Jones County School District, so it would be up to that board to decide the fate of the gym, Dykes said at the meeting last month. That’s when Cahill asked that the property be deeded to the Town of Soso so the people there could try to save it.
“It could be used for a lot of things, but it’s going to take money,” Cahill said.
“There is money out there,” he continued, but “Soso needs to own it.”
Dykes wasn’t sure if any strides had been made toward that goal, but he knew for sure that he hadn’t agreed to handle the demolition.
“I’m not having any part of it until a resolution is reached,” he said.
The JCSD is accepting bids for the demolation of the Soso Gymnasium until
