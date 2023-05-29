Richton man charged with dogfighting
A Richton man who was accused of being at a Friday night dogfight in Eastabuchie didn’t bother fighting the felony charge during his initial appearance in court.
“I’m guilty,” Dontrelle Keyes, 27, said Sunday afternoon in Jones County Justice Court.
Judge Grant Hedgepeth quickly muzzled the suspect, reminding him that he had just been advised of his right to remain silent and that “anything you say can be used against you.”
Capt. Vince Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Keyes on Friday night after he and Sgt. Jake Driskell responded to a tip that dogs were being fought off North Eastabuchie Road.
“We could hear them,” Williams said, referring to the sounds of dogs fighting “and people yelling” at the end of Adams Road, a dead-end street.
But when law enforcement approached the area, which was behind a residence and shielded by a wood line, “People yelled, ‘Police!’ and everybody scattered,” Williams told the judge.
Keyes reportedly picked up a dog “and started running,” but he dropped the dog and Williams caught him. There were three fences to go over during the footchase and no others were apprehended, Driskell said.
They did discover “15 to 20 dogs” chained in the area, Williams said. All were pit bulls, which “commonly used in dogfighting,” he told the judge.
The dogs were in buildings and had shelter and water, so they weren’t seized at the time since they had necessities.
“We had nowhere to put them, but we’re going back,” Williams said.
Hedgepeth and Williams both said that this is the first time they have had a case like this, so they had to read up on the statute. Keyes is being charged with the lesser offense, for being a spectator, since that’s all that could be proved about his involvement, so far. The maximum penalty is a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Hedgepeth advised Keyes of that, then asked the suspect if he would hire his own lawyer or if he needed the court to appoint a public defender for him.
“I will if I need to,” Keyes said, “but, yes, I’m guilty.”
That’s when Hedgepeth stopped Keyes and reminded him of the affidavit he’d just signed about understanding his right to remind silent and explained that the purpose of an initial appearance was only to find out what he’s charged with, if he needs a public defender and to set a bond. He has no prior felony convictions and doesn’t appear to be a flight risk or a danger to the community, Williams said in response to the judge’s questions.
Hedgepeth set Keyes’ bond at $5,000 “since that’s the maximum fine” for the charge, the judge said. Keyes said he planned on getting a bail bondsman.
The case is still under investigation, Williams said.
“This is the first time I’ve had one of these,” he said, “so it’s new to me.”
The profile picture on Keyes’ Facebook page is a logo that shows the likeness of a muscular pit bull under the words “Legacy Bully Kennel.” One of the photos on his page shows a big pit bull on a deck right behind a small child.
