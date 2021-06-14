Family caught in storm, boat goes over dam
A Laurel family got caught in a storm in the middle of Lake Bogue Homa Sunday afternoon when taking their new boat out.
Brianna and Wayne Limerick, along with their daughter Serenity Limerick, 5, were out on the lake close to the dam wall in a dark green fishing boat. The family did not expect bad weather to come in so quickly, but when it did, they had to make a quick decision.
“We were out (on the lake) and it didn’t look bad,” Brianna said of the water’s condition. “It was just dark lighting. My husband said we need to get back.”
Around 4:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning for wind speeds up to 60 mph was issued for Jones County. While the family was headed to the dock, the propeller hit
something in the water and stopped. So while the family tried to get the boat back to the dock, the current of the water from the high winds pushed the boat to the dam wall. The waves started to crash around the family, and they had to make a decision before the boat went over the dam at the lake. As the boat got closer to the drop off, Wayne told his wife and child to jump out of the boat.
“My husband said, ‘We’re about to have to go. Jump,’” Brianna said. “My husband held my daughter, but her life coat just came off that we had on her.”
As the boat slid over the dam wall, the family jumped into the lake. However, the life jacket Serenity was wearing came off when she got into the water, Wayne said.
“My wife jumped first, then I jumped, holding my kid above water,” Wayne said. “Thank God we had gotten to the wall there so we could shimmy our way over.”
Serenity told firefighters that “she thought she was going to die” after she jumped in the water. Brianna said she could swim but not with the way the current hit her in the lake. She held on to a backpack as her husband brought her daughter to shore. She said she was just thankful her husband was a strong swimmer.
“I would have probably drowned with her — I couldn’t have carried her and swam,” Brianna said. He was able to pull both his wife and daughter out of the water. The boat went over the dam but the family was safe.
“I had just gotten the boat,” Wayne said. “I may never go boating again.”
None of the family members sustained injuries from the incident.
Powers, Glad and M&M Fire and Rescue, Jones County Sheriff’s department, EMServ and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to the scene.
Fortunately, there were no injuries reported due to the storm, Jones EOC officials said. One home was damaged after a tree fell on it and other homes in the Rustin Community had minor damage from wind. There were several trees down across the county,
in Rustin and Sandersville, primarily north of Highway 84. At 4:58 p.m. it was about 38 mph wind speeds. The severe thunderstorm warning showed there could be up to 60 mph gusts.
Gauges showed speeds up to 69 mph.
