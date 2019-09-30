Local performer says he was ‘set up’ by ex-girlfriend, beaten by her stepfather
A Jones County woman and her stepfather are out of jail on bond after being accused of kidnapping and beating the father of her child.
J.T. Norman thought he was just getting a ride to work from his girlfriend on Sept. 17, his 27th birthday. She picked him up at their residence on Oakey Woods Lane, in the Oak Bowery Community, but instead of heading toward his place of employment, WDAM, she turned toward Covington County on Highway 588.
“I asked her where she was heading and she informed me that she was not taking me to work but instead was taking me to her stepfather Kenneth Eddy’s house,” Norman said.
He told her to stop the car and let him out, and when she continued to “speed toward Kenneth’s house,” Norman shifted the car into “neutral.” Stevens “continued to yell and strike me,” but when the car came to a stop, Norman got out of it.
Stevens then convinced him to get back in the car and promised to take him to work, Norman said. But when he got back in, she continued in the same direction until she parked at an empty lot at a vacant trailer just north of the Covington County line, Norman said. Stevens got out and Eddy was there with an unidentified black man.
“I was on the phone with ‘911’ from the time she kidnapped me to the second time, warning that I’m fearing for my life,” Norman said.
He was still on the phone when Eddy started “beating on the window demanding that I step out because he was going to ‘Whoop your a - - ,” Norman said. “He continued to say, ‘Call the law. They won’t get here in time. It will be too late.”
As it turned out, he was right.
The unidentified man got the keys from Stevens and he unlocked the back door on the driver’s side, then unlocked the door behind Norman so Eddy could open it.
“Kenneth reached over my right shoulder and grabbed my arm,” Norman said.
At that time, Norman got out of the car and started walking toward the road.
“Kenneth was continuously punching me in the back of the head and tugging my shirt back towards him,” Norman said.
After the third time he was punched in the head, Stevens said he turned around to defend himself, and when he did, the other man, who was then behind him, “struck me with something,” then put him in a headlock.
They “continued to punch me in the chest, face and stomach,” and when Norman finally broke free, he fell to the ground “only to be kicked repeatedly in the sides and face.”
It became difficult to breathe, Norman said.
“At this point, I thought to myself, ‘You’re going to die here today,’” Norman recalled. I wasn’t scared, but rather peaceful.”
After the beating was over, the assailants left and Norman was “stumbling my way back down 588,” he said.
About five minutes later, Norman said he flagged down a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper whose lights were on. It wasn’t clear if the trooper was responding to a call for assistance from a motorist who had seen Norman or if he was responding to another call.
The trooper first took Norman back to the site of the assault “ordered” him to secure Stevens’ car. “I’m not sure why when I had just been set up by this woman,” Norman said.
The trooper then took Norman to Eddy’s house, ignoring his requests for water, he said.
“(The trooper) allowed Ken to approach the vehicle that I was in and talk and talk,” Norman said.
After all that time, an ambulance showed up and a deputy from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrived a few minutes later, Norman said.
“(Eddy) was not arrested, no report was filed and no investigation took place,” Norman said.
When he was finally taken in for medical treatment, it was discovered that Norman had three fractured ribs, a broken orbital socket around his left eye and a baseball-sized knot on his head from the kicks.
The victim and his father, Todd Norman, reached out to the Leader-Call last week, frustrated when they believed that nothing was being done on the case.
“He went to press charges (two days after the assault), filled a report and the deputy who did nothing that day gave him a hard time about pressing charges now, even though they told him on the 18th to come back today,” the elder Norman said.
J.T. Norman is a well-known local country music performer who has tried out for American Idol and other similar state and regional events. He and Stevens have a baby together.
On Thursday evening, Eddy, 69, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and Stevens, 29, was charged with kidnapping, according to the JCSD online jail docket. Both made their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Friday and they were released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $5,000 bond each. It’s not known who the other man was and when or if he will face any charges.
The case has similarities to one that was reported in the Leader-Call on Saturday. Ayterria Wright, 17, was paralyzed after she was in a car crash with her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Antonie Kirk, in April. She claimed that she was asking to get out of the car, and after she did, Kirk physically placed her back in the passenger’s seat and crashed minutes later.
She and her family were frustrated by the pace of the JCSD investigation and came to the Leader-Call to tell their side of the story. A few days later, Kirk was arrested for aggravated assault and he was released the next day on $5,000 bond.
The JCSD has not responded to requests for comment or information from the Leader-Call for more than a year, so it’s not known why both investigations and arrests took so long.
