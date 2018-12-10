Break-in, ransacking doesn’t stop pastor/policeman from having Sunday services
Curt Pitts is accustomed to investigating crimes. But last week, the investigator for the Sandersville Police Department found himself on the other side of a case — as the victim.
The house of worship he pastors, Ignite Church on Sandy Lane, was burglarized and ransacked on Thursday night or early Friday morning, he reported in a Facebook video.
“It’s very hard not to have holy anger rise up in you when something like this happens,” he said.
Pitts then spoke directly to the perpetrator: “We love you. It’s unfortunate that you feel like you have to take from a church … from anybody … but especially a church. The amount of money that you took in currency and products, we probably would have given you if you had come to us and asked. But instead, you were a coward.”
The people of Ignite Church will be praying for the perpetrator’s soul, Pitts said, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want that person to have an earthly punishment, too.
“We’re praying that you’re caught and convicted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “We’re going to do our best to make sure that happens.”
Pitts said that the investigators from the Laurel Police Department have “done a fantastic job,” and he’s confident that they will catch the suspect, he said. Some petty cash that was going to be used for the church’s Christmas party and some change that had been “graciously donated” for the building fund were among the items that were taken, he said. But Pitts didn’t want to give out too many specifics about the stolen items.
“I don’t want to hurt the investigation,” he said.
The perpetrator got in the building by breaking a window in the back, Pitts said, and once he or she got inside, every door and cabinet was disturbed.
But Ignite Church’s mission wasn’t disturbed, Pitts said.
“It’s not going to stop us from what we’re doing, and that’s helping people,” Pitts said. “We’re going to help even more now. We’re more determined to give of ourselves. The only way to defeat darkness is to shine the light of Jesus Christ.”
That light shone bright in the form of church members and volunteers who came by to help clean up or to offer donations.
“I want to thank all the wonderful people who have stopped to check on us, brought food, helped clean, put sound media and TVs back up and help us get ready for Sunday,” Pitts posted on Friday. “People who don’t even attend Ignite have stopped to see if they could help us. I’m humbled and honored to pastor Ignite church. Thanks also to local law enforcement who are helping us with the case.”
The church was able to have services on Sunday.
“What the enemy meant for bad ... God will make it good!” Pitts said. “Today’s service was special. We went up to another level. God has sure been good to Ignite Church.”
Ignite Church is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who broke into the building. Information can be given to the LPD anonymously and the person who gives it can still collect the reward, Pitts said.
